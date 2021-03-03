Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.28 EPS

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) posted its earnings results on Monday. The apparel retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a negative net margin of 3.55% and a negative return on equity of 6.61%. Abercrombie & Fitch’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE ANF traded up $0.50 on Wednesday, reaching $27.65. 135,149 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,507,933. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 12 month low of $7.41 and a 12 month high of $28.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.98. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.09 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

In related news, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 152,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $3,812,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $20.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.54.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands.

