Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $30.07

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$30.07 and traded as high as C$36.08. Laurentian Bank of Canada shares last traded at C$35.95, with a volume of 558,489 shares traded.

LB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. CSFB boosted their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$30.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$31.28.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$32.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$30.11. The company has a market cap of C$1.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.95.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 4th. The company reported C$0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.75 by C$0.16. The company had revenue of C$243.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$241.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 3.2999998 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 90.37%.

In related news, Senior Officer Stéphane Therrien sold 3,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.04, for a total value of C$116,401.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$9,131.40.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Company Profile (TSE:LB)

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

