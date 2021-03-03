Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $17.67

Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.67 and traded as high as $24.48. Digi International shares last traded at $24.44, with a volume of 97,228 shares.

DGII has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Digi International in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. B. Riley restated a “sell” rating on shares of Digi International in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Sidoti cut shares of Digi International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Digi International from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Digi International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Digi International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.38.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $621.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.52, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $73.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.16 million. Digi International had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.17%. Digi International’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Digi International Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Digi International news, VP Terrence G. Schneider sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.19, for a total transaction of $725,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 59,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,427,210. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digi International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digi International in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Digi International by 323.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,429 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Digi International by 8.2% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Digi International by 24.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares during the period. 85.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digi International Company Profile

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

