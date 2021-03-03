Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $17.67

Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.67 and traded as high as $24.48. Digi International shares last traded at $24.44, with a volume of 97,228 shares.
DGII has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Digi International in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. B. Riley restated a “sell” rating on shares of Digi International in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Sidoti cut shares of Digi International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Digi International from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Digi International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Digi International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.38.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $621.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.52, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.
In other Digi International news, VP Terrence G. Schneider sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.19, for a total transaction of $725,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 59,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,427,210. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digi International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digi International in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Digi International by 323.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,429 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Digi International by 8.2% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Digi International by 24.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares during the period. 85.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Digi International Company Profile (NASDAQ:DGII)
Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.
Featured Article: Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Digi International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digi International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.