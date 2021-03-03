Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.93

Shares of Westwater Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWR) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.93 and traded as high as $6.39. Westwater Resources shares last traded at $5.90, with a volume of 5,268,551 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.95. The firm has a market cap of $157.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Westwater Resources by 710.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 205,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 180,223 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Westwater Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Westwater Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $172,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Westwater Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Westwater Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Westwater Resources, Inc operates as a diversified energy materials development company. It primarily explores for lithium, graphite, uranium, and Vanadium deposits. The company's principal project is the Coosa graphite project covering an area of approximately 41,965 acres situated in east-central Alabama.

