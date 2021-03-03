Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $7.14

Shares of Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.14 and traded as high as $9.95. Costamare shares last traded at $9.61, with a volume of 794,664 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Costamare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -91.72 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.16.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The shipping company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. Costamare had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 11.59%. Analysts expect that Costamare Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 19th. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.96%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in Costamare during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Costamare by 449.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,820 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 9,667 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Costamare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costamare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costamare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. 26.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Costamare Company Profile (NYSE:CMRE)

Costamare, Inc is a holding company, engages in the provision of containerships chartering. The firm owns vessels such as new build containerships and second hand vessel. The company was founded on April 21, 2008 and is headquartered in Monaco.

