Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Snow Capital Management LP

Snow Capital Management LP reduced its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,631 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,928 shares during the period. Snow Capital Management LP’s holdings in Oracle were worth $5,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its position in shares of Oracle by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 16,722 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 14,839 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Oracle by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 5,642 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Oracle by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 15,478 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO W Corey West sold 200,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $13,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 309,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,127,055. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 25,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total transaction of $1,522,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,276,795.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 325,000 shares of company stock worth $20,685,750 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded up $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.95. 980,468 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,026,098. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.05. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $39.71 and a 1 year high of $67.42.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.78 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Oracle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Cleveland Research cut shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.16.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

