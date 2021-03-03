Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) Receives $18.67 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.67.

Several equities analysts have commented on CLNE shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $9.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

Get Clean Energy Fuels alerts:

Clean Energy Fuels stock traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.26. 297,687 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,791,856. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.82 and a beta of 2.02. Clean Energy Fuels has a 1-year low of $1.05 and a 1-year high of $19.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.14.

In other Clean Energy Fuels news, SVP Barclay Corbus sold 4,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total transaction of $57,672.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 657,062 shares in the company, valued at $8,147,568.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Mitchell W. Pratt sold 149,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.77, for a total transaction of $1,455,993.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 297,899 shares of company stock valued at $2,955,876 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLNE. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Clean Energy Fuels during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.34% of the company’s stock.

Clean Energy Fuels Company Profile

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets, primarily in the United States and Canada. The company supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.