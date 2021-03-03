Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAF) Trading Down 2%

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAF) shares were down 2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $139.45 and last traded at $140.75. Approximately 77 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $143.58.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CTTAF shares. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. UBS Group lowered Continental Aktiengesellschaft to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.61.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Automotive Technologies, Vehicle Networking and Information Business Area, Rubber Technologies, Connected Mobility Â- Hardware, and Powertrain Technologies divisions.

