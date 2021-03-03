Alabama Aircraft Industries (OTCMKTS:AAIIQ) Stock Price Up 13.5%

Alabama Aircraft Industries, Inc (OTCMKTS:AAIIQ)’s share price rose 13.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.14 and last traded at $0.11. Approximately 2,781 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 7,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.10.

About Alabama Aircraft Industries (OTCMKTS:AAIIQ)

Alabama Aircraft Industries, Inc provides aircraft maintenance and modification services to the United States government, foreign governments, and military customers. Its services include maintenance and modification of military transport, tanker, and petrol aircraft airframes; and aircraft maintenance and modification services, such as complete airframe maintenance and repair, and custom air frame design and modification.

