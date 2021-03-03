Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO) Receives GBX 277.75 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 277.75 ($3.63).

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TSCO shares. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 290 ($3.79) price objective on shares of Tesco in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a report on Thursday, January 21st.

Get Tesco alerts:

In other Tesco news, insider Alison Platt bought 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 228 ($2.98) per share, with a total value of £10,488 ($13,702.64). Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 4,717 shares of company stock valued at $1,076,277.

Shares of Tesco stock traded down GBX 1.97 ($0.03) on Friday, hitting GBX 220.44 ($2.88). The company had a trading volume of 23,061,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,982,357. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 238.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 226.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of £21.59 billion and a PE ratio of 15.42. Tesco has a 52 week low of GBX 219 ($2.86) and a 52 week high of GBX 329.33 ($4.30).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th were paid a dividend of GBX 50.93 ($0.67) per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Tesco’s previous dividend of $3.20. Tesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.64%.

Tesco Company Profile

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer. The company operates through convenience and hypermarket store formats, as well as engages in the wholesale business. It also provides retail banking and insurance services. The company operates in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Malaysia, and Thailand.

Read More: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Tesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.