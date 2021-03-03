DFP Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:DFPH) Short Interest Update

DFP Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:DFPH) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 39,500 shares, a decrease of 77.5% from the January 28th total of 175,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park West Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DFP Healthcare Acquisitions by 245.7% during the 4th quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 506,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,468,000 after purchasing an additional 359,802 shares during the period. TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DFP Healthcare Acquisitions during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,982,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in DFP Healthcare Acquisitions during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Sage Rock Capital Management LP purchased a new position in DFP Healthcare Acquisitions during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,037,000. Finally, Centric Wealth Management purchased a new position in DFP Healthcare Acquisitions during the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DFPH remained flat at $$10.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 539 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,055. DFP Healthcare Acquisitions has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $11.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.94.

DFP Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization or other similar business combination. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

