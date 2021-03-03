DAVIDsTEA Inc. (NASDAQ:DTEA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

DAVIDsTEA Inc. (NASDAQ:DTEA) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 336,300 shares, an increase of 276.2% from the January 28th total of 89,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 973,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in DAVIDsTEA stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of DAVIDsTEA Inc. (NASDAQ:DTEA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 33,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.13% of DAVIDsTEA as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

DTEA stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 959,433. DAVIDsTEA has a 52 week low of $0.31 and a 52 week high of $7.45. The stock has a market cap of $96.79 million, a PE ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 3.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.03.

DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.84 million for the quarter. DAVIDsTEA had a negative net margin of 21.35% and a negative return on equity of 474.13%.

About DAVIDsTEA

DAVIDsTEA Inc operates as a retailer of specialty tea in Canada and the United States. The company offers loose-leaf teas, pre-packaged teas, tea sachets, and tea-related gifts; tea accessories, including tea mugs, travel mugs, teacup sets, teapots, tea makers, kettles, infusers, filters, frothers, tins, and spoons; and food, as well as tea beverages, such as hot or iced tea, and tea lattes.

