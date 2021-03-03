Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Sets New 52-Week High at $48.96

Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $48.96 and last traded at $48.57, with a volume of 12725 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.09.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HI. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of Hillenbrand in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Hillenbrand from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Hillenbrand from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.90 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.38.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.23. Hillenbrand had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 18.61%. The business had revenue of $692.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $647.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.96%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Channing Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,629,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,862,000 after buying an additional 88,972 shares in the last quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand in the 4th quarter worth about $10,531,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand in the 4th quarter worth about $43,701,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand in the 4th quarter worth about $1,391,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,034,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,191,000 after buying an additional 42,931 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

About Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI)

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, and equipment system design; screening and separating equipment; flow control solutions; and size reduction equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

