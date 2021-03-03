Taisho Pharmaceutical Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TAIPY) Short Interest Update

Taisho Pharmaceutical Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TAIPY) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a growth of 163.6% from the January 28th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Taisho Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th.

OTCMKTS TAIPY traded up $0.42 on Wednesday, reaching $15.51. The stock had a trading volume of 2,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,019. Taisho Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $12.11 and a 1-year high of $18.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.07.

Taisho Pharmaceutical Holdings Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) drugs and prescription pharmaceutical products in Japan and internationally. It operates through Self-Medication Operation Group and Prescription Pharmaceutical Operation Group segments.

