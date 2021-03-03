LocalCoinSwap (LCS) Market Capitalization Tops $1.28 Million

LocalCoinSwap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded 12% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 3rd. Over the last week, LocalCoinSwap has traded 9.3% higher against the US dollar. LocalCoinSwap has a total market capitalization of $1.28 million and approximately $2,038.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LocalCoinSwap coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0247 or 0.00000049 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.59 or 0.00066552 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002406 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000053 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00006770 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap Profile

LCS is a coin. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 70,903,366 coins and its circulating supply is 51,690,590 coins. LocalCoinSwap’s official message board is medium.com/localcoinswap . LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for LocalCoinSwap is www.localcoinswap.com . The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “LocalCoinSwap is a community-owned peer-to-peer (P2P) exchange for cryptocurrencies and tokens. It allows users to exchange cryptos with several alternative payment methods while distributing 100% of its profits back to LCS token holders. The LCS token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing holders to receive part of the revenue generated by the P2P exchange, in accordance with the amount of tokens they hold. “

Buying and Selling LocalCoinSwap

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LocalCoinSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LocalCoinSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LocalCoinSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

