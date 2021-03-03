PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:PZC)

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.038 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th.

Shares of PZC stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.43. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,768. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.44. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III has a 52-week low of $7.13 and a 52-week high of $11.54.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Company Profile

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

