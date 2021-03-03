Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Given Equal Weight Rating at Morgan Stanley

Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Ashtead Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Ashtead Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Ashtead Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.00.

Get Ashtead Group alerts:

ASHTY traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $226.90. The stock had a trading volume of 2,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,609. Ashtead Group has a 12-month low of $53.33 and a 12-month high of $234.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $214.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.39. The company has a market cap of $25.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.34 and a beta of 1.77.

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

See Also: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Ashtead Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashtead Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.