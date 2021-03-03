Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

IKTSY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HSBC upgraded shares of Intertek Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Intertek Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intertek Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Intertek Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IKTSY traded down $3.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,313. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a PE ratio of 27.66 and a beta of 0.61. Intertek Group has a twelve month low of $46.63 and a twelve month high of $84.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.88 and a 200 day moving average of $79.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Intertek Group plc provides quality and safety solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

