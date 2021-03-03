Wells Fargo & Company Increases National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Price Target to $55.00

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.23% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on EYE. Berenberg Bank lowered National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Loop Capital cut shares of National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price target on shares of National Vision from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of National Vision from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. National Vision presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.63.

Get National Vision alerts:

EYE stock traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $47.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,480. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,193.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. National Vision has a 1 year low of $11.70 and a 1 year high of $52.61.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $496.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.41 million. National Vision had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 0.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that National Vision will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EYE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in National Vision in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,188,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in National Vision by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,799,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,666,000 after buying an additional 409,934 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Vision by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,072,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,572,000 after acquiring an additional 325,263 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of National Vision by 48.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 909,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,762,000 after purchasing an additional 296,505 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of National Vision by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,717,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,765,000 after purchasing an additional 289,313 shares during the period.

National Vision Company Profile

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization, vision care benefit plan, and optometric services.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for National Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.