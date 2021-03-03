DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a drop of 42.3% from the January 28th total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of DLH from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DLH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

In other news, CFO Kathryn M. Johnbull acquired 7,346 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.80 per share, for a total transaction of $71,990.80. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,470,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Zachary Parker acquired 9,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.38 per share, for a total transaction of $95,496.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 435,059 shares in the company, valued at $4,515,912.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 19,046 shares of company stock valued at $191,887. Corporate insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in DLH by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 57,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 2,226 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in DLH in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Cove Street Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of DLH by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 473,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,412,000 after purchasing an additional 87,498 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DLH by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 743,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,933,000 after purchasing an additional 79,606 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of DLH by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 128,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 49,510 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DLHC traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.83. 786 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,870. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.44. The stock has a market cap of $135.85 million, a P/E ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 1.18. DLH has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $12.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. The firm had revenue of $57.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.50 million. DLH had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 15.42%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DLH will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

DLH Company Profile

DLH Holdings Corp. provides healthcare and social services in the United States. It offers defense and veterans' health solutions, including case management, physical and behavioral health examinations, and medical administration and logistics services. The company also provides a range of human services and solutions, which consists of monitoring and evaluation, electronic medical records migration, data collection and management, and nutritional and social health assessments; and IT system architecture design, migration plan, and ongoing maintenance services.

