Saddle Ranch Media, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRMX) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 239,900 shares, a decline of 43.1% from the January 28th total of 421,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 698,034,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

SRMX remained flat at $$0.01 on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 145,668,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,546,656. Saddle Ranch Media has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.02.

Get Saddle Ranch Media alerts:

About Saddle Ranch Media

Sky Fidelity, Inc, a diversified technology company, provides cloud managed services (IoT), as well as solar power, satellite broadband, and WiFi camera surveillance solutions. The company offers IoT for businesses and consumers; and i-BRIGHT 7x smart surge protector, a WiFi-enabled home energy management tool.

Recommended Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Saddle Ranch Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saddle Ranch Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.