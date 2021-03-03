Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target Raised to $523.00

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $523.00 to $523.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the software company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.63% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Griffin Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $597.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Adobe from $570.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Adobe in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Adobe in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $605.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $531.77.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded down $14.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $452.29. The company had a trading volume of 90,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,660,738. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.48. Adobe has a one year low of $255.13 and a one year high of $536.88. The firm has a market cap of $216.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.72, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $475.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $481.77.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.29 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, December 10th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software company to repurchase up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.38, for a total value of $293,628.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,067 shares in the company, valued at $7,862,868.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,681 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.94, for a total value of $1,254,547.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,765,452.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 114,063 shares of company stock valued at $53,715,598. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 216.7% during the third quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 57 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 71 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

