Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $660.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.34 million. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 1,685.31% and a net margin of 2.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share.

Shares of KTB traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $48.49. The stock had a trading volume of 84,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,672. Kontoor Brands has a 12 month low of $12.90 and a 12 month high of $47.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 8th. Kontoor Brands’s payout ratio is 41.67%.

KTB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim increased their target price on Kontoor Brands from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Kontoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kontoor Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kontoor Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.89.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes apparel under the Wrangler and Lee brands in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products primarily through mass and mid-tier retailers, specialty stores, department stores, and retailer-owned and third-party e-commerce sites, as well as through direct-to-consumer channels, including full-price stores, outlet stores, and its websites.

