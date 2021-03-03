Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:VTA) Declares $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:VTA) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.

NYSE VTA traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,699. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.03. Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $5.92 and a 52 week high of $11.40.

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 70,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.39 per share, for a total transaction of $732,785.92. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 358,850 shares of company stock worth $3,848,776.

Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

