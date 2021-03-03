Firestone Capital Management Has $463,000 Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Firestone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 43.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 264 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Firestone Capital Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Papp L Roy & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 6,426 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,262,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,246 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,979,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 14,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,948,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,511,000. Finally, Freed Investment Group bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,477,000. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded down $18.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,045.49. 41,937 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,902,040. The company has a market cap of $1.38 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,958.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,722.57. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,008.87 and a 12 month high of $2,145.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. The firm had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $15.35 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Loop Capital raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,525.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,100.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,870.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,059.56.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

