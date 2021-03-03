Evercore ISI Reaffirms NA Rating for Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) (TSE:SLF)

Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF)‘s stock had its “na” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Evercore ISI in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$73.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.36% from the company’s current price.

SLF has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) from C$68.50 to C$69.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$65.00 price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$61.00 to C$69.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, CSFB upped their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) from C$65.00 to C$69.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$68.85.

Get Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) alerts:

Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) stock remained flat at $C$63.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 1,727,863 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,295,082. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$35.43 and a fifty-two week high of C$63.95. The firm has a market cap of C$37.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.46. The company has a quick ratio of 12.45, a current ratio of 13.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$61.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$57.43.

In related news, Director Dean Connor sold 14,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$56.71, for a total transaction of C$807,436.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 118,909 shares in the company, valued at C$6,743,329.39.

About Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO)

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers life, health, wellness, disability, critical illness, stop-loss, and long-term care insurance products.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.