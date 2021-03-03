Dubuque Bank & Trust Raises Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Dubuque Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,171 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,745,450 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,041,296,000 after buying an additional 7,032,460 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 62.4% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 4,321,993 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $257,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660,510 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 74.5% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 2,664,250 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $158,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,848 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 371.0% during the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,390,852 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $81,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 25,869,512 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,519,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,507 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on VZ. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Moffett Nathanson raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.89.

Shares of VZ traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.10. The stock had a trading volume of 547,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,631,818. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $228.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.56. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.84 and a 52 week high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The company had revenue of $34.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were given a $0.6275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.18%.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

