US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Receives $35.80 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.80.

A number of research firms have weighed in on USFD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded US Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of US Foods from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of US Foods from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of US Foods from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of US Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th.

Get US Foods alerts:

NYSE:USFD traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.24. 58,676 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,106,535. US Foods has a 1-year low of $8.32 and a 1-year high of $38.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.87 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.36 and a 200 day moving average of $29.42.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.11). US Foods had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 4.39%. The business had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. Research analysts forecast that US Foods will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other US Foods news, Director John Anthony Lederer sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $850,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 118,593 shares in the company, valued at $4,032,162. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Pietro Satriano sold 42,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $1,524,334.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 518,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,394,964. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,026 shares of company stock worth $4,659,293 over the last 90 days. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of US Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,270,000. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of US Foods by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 72,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after acquiring an additional 4,134 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in US Foods by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 538,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,954,000 after purchasing an additional 29,225 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in US Foods by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 499,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,093,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in US Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. 88.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

US Foods Company Profile

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

Featured Article: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.