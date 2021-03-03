OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVJF) Trading Up 14.2%

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVJF)’s share price was up 14.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $49.82 and last traded at $49.82. Approximately 145 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 122% from the average daily volume of 65 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.63.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.32 and a beta of 1.03.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVJF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. OMV Aktiengesellschaft had a negative net margin of 1.64% and a positive return on equity of 4.61%. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that OMV Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas resources primarily in Central and Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the North Sea, Russia, and the Asia-Pacific.

