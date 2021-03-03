Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) Sets New 12-Month High at $61.99

Shares of Wyndham Destinations, Inc. (NYSE:WYND) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $61.99 and last traded at $59.50, with a volume of 1117432 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $60.43.

WYND has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Wyndham Destinations from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wyndham Destinations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Wyndham Destinations from $41.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.26.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.36 and a 200 day moving average of $40.32. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of -491.21 and a beta of 1.84.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations in the fourth quarter worth $45,531,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Wyndham Destinations by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 163,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,331,000 after purchasing an additional 22,600 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Wyndham Destinations during the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 254,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,401,000 after buying an additional 7,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Destinations in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,309,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Destinations Company Profile

Wyndham Destinations, Inc provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Vacation Exchange. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

