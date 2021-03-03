iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 87,800 shares, a drop of 53.2% from the January 28th total of 187,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 93,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of NASDAQ EEMA traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.64. 3,078 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,782. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.85. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF has a twelve month low of $49.13 and a twelve month high of $100.35.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,438,000 after purchasing an additional 16,150 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $240,000. AMJ Financial Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $352,000. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 59.6% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 104,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,183,000 after purchasing an additional 39,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 91.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter.

