Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSE:SPXX) to Issue $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSE:SPXX) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.245 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.
NYSE SPXX traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $15.95. 71 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,518. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.44 and a 200 day moving average of $14.41. Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has a twelve month low of $8.64 and a twelve month high of $16.01.
About Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund
