Spin Master (TSE:TOY) Price Target Raised to C$40.00

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$30.00 to C$40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.04% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on TOY. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Spin Master from C$35.00 to C$36.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Spin Master from C$31.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Spin Master from C$25.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Spin Master from C$30.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Spin Master from C$34.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$39.60.

Get Spin Master alerts:

Shares of Spin Master stock traded up C$3.19 on Wednesday, reaching C$39.20. 381,474 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,916. Spin Master has a 1-year low of C$9.73 and a 1-year high of C$39.64. The company has a market cap of C$4.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 149.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.30, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$27.46 and its 200-day moving average price is C$29.07.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, and markets various toys, games, products, and entertainment properties in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games & puzzles, and plush; remote control and interactive characters; boys action and construction; pre-school and girls; and outdoor.

Recommended Story: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Spin Master Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spin Master and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.