Herman Miller Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:MLHR)

Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 521 put options on the company. This is an increase of 902% compared to the average volume of 52 put options.

In other Herman Miller news, CTO Jeffrey L. Kurburski sold 1,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $37,468.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,402. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLHR. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Herman Miller by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 87,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after buying an additional 6,686 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Herman Miller by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 48,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after buying an additional 7,804 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Herman Miller during the 3rd quarter valued at about $241,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Herman Miller by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 92,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after buying an additional 7,473 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Herman Miller by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 3,237 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Herman Miller stock traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $40.48. The stock had a trading volume of 21,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,874. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -201.10 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Herman Miller has a 1 year low of $14.39 and a 1 year high of $41.42.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 15th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $626.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.33 million. Herman Miller had a positive return on equity of 23.25% and a negative net margin of 0.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, February 27th will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%.

Herman Miller Company Profile

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services worldwide. The company offers seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Sayl, Verus, Cosm, Lino, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, Prospect, Overlay, and Resolve names.

