Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Bought by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 665,333 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 49,958 shares during the period. Intel accounts for approximately 0.8% of Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $33,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Intel from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Cowen increased their price objective on Intel from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Truist increased their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.69.

INTC stock traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.44. 1,228,819 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,158,297. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.62. The stock has a market cap of $245.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $65.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 28.54%.

In related news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 27,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO George S. Davis purchased 9,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

