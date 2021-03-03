Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Price Reaches $0.45 on Major Exchanges (DUCK)

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token (CURRENCY:DUCK) traded down 50.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 3rd. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token coin can now be bought for about $0.45 or 0.00001149 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has a total market cap of $14.20 million and $4.08 million worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has traded 19.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $244.24 or 0.00479505 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001964 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.12 or 0.00072886 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000884 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.64 or 0.00077829 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.98 or 0.00082425 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.75 or 0.00054485 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $248.45 or 0.00487781 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000492 BTC.

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s launch date was December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

