Analysts Expect Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) to Post $0.43 EPS

Brokerages expect Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) to post earnings per share of $0.43 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Provident Financial Services’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the lowest is $0.40. Provident Financial Services reported earnings per share of $0.23 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 87%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Provident Financial Services will report full year earnings of $1.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.67. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.82. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Provident Financial Services.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $109.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.42 million. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 5.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share.

PFS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Provident Financial Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Boenning Scattergood downgraded shares of Provident Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

In related news, EVP James A. Christy sold 3,190 shares of Provident Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.28, for a total value of $55,123.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $492,912. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Provident Financial Services in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Provident Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Provident Financial Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Provident Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Provident Financial Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PFS traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.90. 9,192 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 356,876. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.96. Provident Financial Services has a 1-year low of $9.05 and a 1-year high of $21.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.87%.

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

