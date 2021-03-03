Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 48,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares during the period. American Tower comprises 2.1% of Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $10,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMT. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in American Tower by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 4,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in American Tower by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,282,000 after buying an additional 9,142 shares in the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. American Money Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 19,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.07, for a total value of $452,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,337 shares in the company, valued at $5,049,725.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.21, for a total value of $242,231.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,448 shares of company stock worth $771,029 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $295.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $307.00 to $296.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $258.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.82.

NYSE AMT traded down $4.21 on Wednesday, hitting $204.60. 97,836 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,245,828. The company has a market capitalization of $90.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $225.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $233.75. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $174.32 and a 52-week high of $272.20.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 42.42%. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were given a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 62.61%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

