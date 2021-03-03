Merriman Wealth Management LLC Has $10.05 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 583 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $61,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $387.02. 414,179 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,180,007. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $220.28 and a 52 week high of $395.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $385.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $360.68.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.