PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:PCQ)

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th.

Shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.91. 16,413 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,713. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.87. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.55 and a fifty-two week high of $19.10.

About PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

