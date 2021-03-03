PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:PCQ)

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th.
Shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.91. 16,413 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,713. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.87. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.55 and a fifty-two week high of $19.10.
About PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund
Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods and Types
Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.