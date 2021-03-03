Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) Receives €104.67 Consensus PT from Analysts

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €104.67 ($123.14).

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KBX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €112.00 ($131.76) price target on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Nord/LB set a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, Commerzbank set a €102.00 ($120.00) price objective on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft stock traded down €0.52 ($0.61) on Friday, hitting €105.48 ($124.09). 145,879 shares of the stock traded hands. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €110.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is €106.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.60. The firm has a market cap of $17.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.46. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €70.79 ($83.28) and a 1 year high of €117.24 ($137.93).

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers intelligence entrance, HVAC, auxiliary power supply, control component and windscreen wiper, and driver assistance systems, as well as platform screen doors, friction materials, and control technology products for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

