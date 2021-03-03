$0.55 Earnings Per Share Expected for Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) will post $0.55 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Skechers U.S.A.’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.66. Skechers U.S.A. posted earnings per share of $0.39 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 41%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A. will report full-year earnings of $1.97 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $2.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.36 to $2.77. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Skechers U.S.A..

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The textile maker reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 5.25%.

SKX has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Skechers U.S.A. from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Skechers U.S.A. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.20.

NYSE:SKX traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.10. 38,316 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,462,150. Skechers U.S.A. has a one year low of $17.06 and a one year high of $39.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.85. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 56.00 and a beta of 1.26.

In other news, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total transaction of $8,512,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 300,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,215,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Michael Greenberg sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total value of $7,426,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 461,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,138,465.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 28.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 1,650.0% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 12,163.6% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,396 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 5,352 shares in the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. during the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

About Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

