John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.32

John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.321 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th.

NYSE:JHI traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.84. 11,224 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,553. John Hancock Investors Trust has a one year low of $8.94 and a one year high of $18.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.86.

About John Hancock Investors Trust

John Hancock Investors Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of corporate and government bonds, debt securities.

