Ready Capital Co. (RC) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 12th

Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.

Ready Capital has decreased its dividend by 12.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of RC traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,724. The company has a market cap of $767.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.92. Ready Capital has a twelve month low of $3.92 and a twelve month high of $15.20.

A number of research analysts have commented on RC shares. Raymond James increased their target price on Ready Capital from $12.50 to $14.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Ready Capital in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Ready Capital from $12.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ready Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ready Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.96.

Ready Capital Company Profile

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

