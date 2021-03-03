Ready Capital Co. (RC) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 12th

Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.
Ready Capital has decreased its dividend by 12.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Shares of RC traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,724. The company has a market cap of $767.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.92. Ready Capital has a twelve month low of $3.92 and a twelve month high of $15.20.
Ready Capital Company Profile
Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.
