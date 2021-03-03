Short Interest in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Drops By 76.3%

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, a decline of 76.3% from the January 28th total of 72,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 672,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
NASDAQ:FTSM traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $60.01. The company had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 715,052. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.04. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52 week low of $56.43 and a 52 week high of $60.20.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $0.029 dividend. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th.
