Short Interest in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) Declines By 61.1%

Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 587,200 shares, a decrease of 61.1% from the January 28th total of 1,510,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 606,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

GRBK has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Green Brick Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Green Brick Partners from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Green Brick Partners from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Green Brick Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.20.

Shares of Green Brick Partners stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.89. The company had a trading volume of 7,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 784,095. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.76. Green Brick Partners has a 12-month low of $5.66 and a 12-month high of $25.05.

In other Green Brick Partners news, Director David Einhorn bought 850,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.55 per share, for a total transaction of $17,467,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,922 shares in the company, valued at $183,347.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 53.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Green Brick Partners by 186.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,286,000 after buying an additional 52,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Green Brick Partners by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,056,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,209,000 after buying an additional 980,048 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in Green Brick Partners by 169.6% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 179,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,110,000 after buying an additional 112,601 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Green Brick Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $509,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Green Brick Partners by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 8,262 shares during the last quarter. 84.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Green Brick Partners Company Profile

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.

