First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FJP) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FJP) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the January 28th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FJP) by 16.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,276 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,842 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 2.39% of First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund worth $989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

FJP traded down $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.00. 1,953 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,531. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.79 and its 200 day moving average is $50.92. First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund has a 12 month low of $34.25 and a 12 month high of $54.12.

