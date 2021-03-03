Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Buys 8 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,860 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Alphabet by 653.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,253,084 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $441,442,000 after buying an additional 1,953,887 shares in the last quarter. SB Management Ltd bought a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter worth approximately $1,220,881,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its stake in Alphabet by 20.0% in the third quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,172,770 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,718,812,000 after buying an additional 195,592 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department raised its stake in Alphabet by 2,229.0% in the fourth quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 185,222 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,917,000 after buying an additional 177,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in Alphabet by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,342,101 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,352,220,000 after buying an additional 176,951 shares in the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $40.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2,023.53. The stock had a trading volume of 64,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,902,040. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,958.45 and its 200 day moving average is $1,722.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.47, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,008.87 and a twelve month high of $2,145.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.90 by $6.40. The business had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $15.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Barclays upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Alphabet to $2,000.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. KeyCorp upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,060.00 to $2,353.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,059.56.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.