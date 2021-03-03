Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Purchased by Sargent Investment Group LLC

Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. HNP Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.7% during the third quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 16,689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.8% during the third quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 10,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.7% during the third quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 5,791 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Day & Ennis LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.2% during the third quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 23,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded up $0.68 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.19. 1,230,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,308,766. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.39 and its 200-day moving average is $36.92. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $27.88 and a one year high of $43.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $11.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 52.88%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PFE. TheStreet raised Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.38.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

