Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Purchased by Sargent Investment Group LLC

Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 57,109 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,520 shares during the quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $2,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 209.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,904,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,664,000 after purchasing an additional 16,186,449 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the third quarter worth about $75,962,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 57.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,954,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447,785 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 110.7% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,666,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,867,000 after purchasing an additional 875,792 shares during the period. Finally, AJO LP acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the third quarter worth about $20,302,000. 83.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Carrier Global stock traded up $0.35 on Wednesday, reaching $37.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,468,366. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $11.50 and a 52-week high of $41.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 24.00%. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is a boost from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 22nd.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CARR shares. Vertical Research raised Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Carrier Global from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Carrier Global from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Carrier Global from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.67.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

